MOBILE, Ala. (MCHD)  Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple Sewer Overflows in the Mobile area between June 21-23. These sewer overflows occurred because heavy rainfall infiltrated the sewer lines. MAWSS said it is addressing overflows with capital projects.

Ongoing rainfall is causing the overflows to be intermittent. MAWSS is aware of the issue and will continue to monitor the overflows until all rainfall clears the area over the next several days.

Below are the documented locations, accumulated totals and receiving waters of both updated and new overflows as of Friday morning:

 

Location

 

Estimated Gallons.       

 

Receiving Water

 

120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St

 

29,625

 

Eslava Creek

 

766 Johnston Ave.

 

107,200

 

Eslava Creek

 

101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St

 

5,700

 

Eslava Creek

 

50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St.

 

21,425

 

Eslava Creek

 

8381 Airport Blvd

 

Evidence Only

 

Miller Creek

 

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek, Miller Creek and Mobile River for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

