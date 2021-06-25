MOBILE, Ala. (MCHD) — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple Sewer Overflows in the Mobile area between June 21-23. These sewer overflows occurred because heavy rainfall infiltrated the sewer lines. MAWSS said it is addressing overflows with capital projects.
Ongoing rainfall is causing the overflows to be intermittent. MAWSS is aware of the issue and will continue to monitor the overflows until all rainfall clears the area over the next several days.
Below are the documented locations, accumulated totals and receiving waters of both updated and new overflows as of Friday morning:
|
Location
|
Estimated Gallons.
|
Receiving Water
|
120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St
|
29,625
|
Eslava Creek
|
766 Johnston Ave.
|
107,200
|
Eslava Creek
|
101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St
|
5,700
|
Eslava Creek
|
50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St.
|
21,425
|
Eslava Creek
|
8381 Airport Blvd
|
Evidence Only
|
Miller Creek
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek, Miller Creek and Mobile River for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.