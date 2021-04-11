MOBILE COUNTY Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County Health Department has released information they received from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System regarding sewage overflows after the severe weather on Saturday.

According to MAWSS over 300,000 gallons of sewage overflows have occurred in the Eslava Creek, Mobile River, Perch Creek, and Three Mile Creek. The MCHD is asking residents to take precautions in these areas.

In a separate statement officials with MCHD stated that another sewer overflow happened on Dauphin Island as a result of the heavy rain. The Dauphin Island Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority reported an estimated 485 gallon overflow from a manhole cover at 300 Hubert Street. The overflow reached Dauphin Island Bay.

Health department officials ask that if residents come into contact with standing water near these areas to wash their hands and clothes thoroughly. They also ask that any seafood caught from these locations to be cooked thoroughly before the food is consumed, and to wash hands before and after the food is cooked.