MOBILE, Alabama — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow on March 29 at 1217 Stewart Road. Approximately 78 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Perch Creek.

This was inadvertently reported as a grease blockage, but the cause was a result of a debris blockage. MAWSS crews have cleared the blockage and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Perch Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.