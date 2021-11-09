MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System on Monday responded to two sanitary sewer overflows. The Mobile County Health Department says each was the result of a grease blockage on the sewer main line.

One overflow took place in the 2100 block of Bragg Avenue. A total of 1,350 gallons of wastewater overflowed. MAWSS crews were able to reclaim the wastewater that overflowed.

The other overflow took place in the 4000 block of Hillcrest Lane. A total of 785 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Moore Creek.

MAWSS crews have cleared the blockages, stopped the overflows and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at these locations, the utility reported to health officials.

Grease blockages occur when foods containing fats, oil, or grease are put down the drain. MAWSS provides free containers for grease recycling. You can learn more about the program by visiting www.itseasytobeungreasy.com.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Moore Creek for recreational purposes because of the Hillcrest Lane overflow, the health department advises. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.