MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) has released a statement regarding multiple sanitary sewer overflows caused by rain from tropical storm Claudette.

The statement reads as follows:

"Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) is currently experiencing multiple sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Claudette. The waterways affected are Eslava Creek and Three Mile Creek. A complete list of overflow locations and volumes will be provided once the overflows have stopped.

MAWSS sewer system is designed to collect and convey wastewater to a MAWSS wastewater treatment plant. During heavy rains, storm water infiltrates and inundates aging sewer lines causing manholes to overflow. Though highly diluted, the wastewater enters storm drains that lead directly to creeks and streams. Health department precautions regarding contact with impacted waters and seafood preparation should be followed."