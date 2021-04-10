MAWSS
Photo: MAWSS

MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area April 10. Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines.

MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.

Some locations are ongoing. A final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

Location                           Estimated Gallons                 Receiving Water

63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.       Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

Conti St. @ Demouy Ave.            Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St.   Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

251 Island Ct.                            Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St.  Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

175 Westwood St.                      Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

208 Westwood St.                      Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

1102 Gimon Cir.                         Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave.                      Ongoing                                  Eslava Creek

1 Eslava St. (3)                          Ongoing                                  Mobile River

1050 Lubel Ave.                   Ongoing                                  Three Mile Creek

1908 Kentwood Ln.                    Ongoing                                  Dog River

1910 Kentwood Ln.                    Ongoing                                  Dog River

2501 Hammock Rd.                   Evidence                                  Dog River

4113 Morhaven Dr.                    Ongoing                                  Perch Creek

