MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area April 10. Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrates aging sewer lines.

MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.

Some locations are ongoing. A final update will be provided once the last overflow has stopped.

Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water

63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek

Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek

120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. Ongoing Eslava Creek

251 Island Ct. Ongoing Eslava Creek

101 Mohawk St. @ Elizabeth St. Ongoing Eslava Creek

175 Westwood St. Ongoing Eslava Creek

208 Westwood St. Ongoing Eslava Creek

1102 Gimon Cir. Ongoing Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave. Ongoing Eslava Creek

1 Eslava St. (3) Ongoing Mobile River

1050 Lubel Ave. Ongoing Three Mile Creek

1908 Kentwood Ln. Ongoing Dog River

1910 Kentwood Ln. Ongoing Dog River

2501 Hammock Rd. Evidence Dog River

4113 Morhaven Dr. Ongoing Perch Creek