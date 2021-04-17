MAWSS
Photo: MAWSS

MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on April 17. 

Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrate aging sewer lines. 

MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects. 

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters. 

All overflows have stopped.

Location                                 Estimated Gallons         Receiving Water

1 Eslava St. (3)                              10,660                    Mobile River

401 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St      2,600                     Mobile River

406 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.     1,300                     Mobile River

Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.            260                       Mobile River

766 Johnston Ave.                           6,300                     Eslava Creek

1050 Lubel Ave.                              2,700                     Three Mile Creek

