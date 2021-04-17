MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on April 17.
Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrate aging sewer lines.
MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.
All overflows have stopped.
Location Estimated Gallons Receiving Water
1 Eslava St. (3) 10,660 Mobile River
401 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St 2,600 Mobile River
406 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St. 1,300 Mobile River
Royal St. S. @ Charleston St. 260 Mobile River
766 Johnston Ave. 6,300 Eslava Creek
1050 Lubel Ave. 2,700 Three Mile Creek
