MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on June 21-22.

Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrate aging sewer lines. MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.

Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.

     Location                                    Estimated Volume                         Receiving Water

50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St.

                   4,400

Eslava Creek

208 Westwood St.

                   2,200

Eslava Creek

1102 Gimon Cir.

                   1,250

Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave.

                 18,500

Eslava Creek

401 Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.

 Evidence Only

Mobile River

Royal St. S. @ Charleston St.

 Evidence Only

Mobile River

1050 Lubel Ave.

                   9,400

Three Mile Creek

Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek

                 19,750

Three Mile Creek

