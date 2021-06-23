MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows in the Mobile area on June 21-22.
Sewer overflows occur when heavy rain infiltrate aging sewer lines. MAWSS is addressing overflows with capital projects.
Below are the locations, estimated amounts and receiving waters.
Location Estimated Volume Receiving Water
