MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System on Friday responded to a wastewater overflow on in the 100 block of Du Rhu Drive.
MAWSS said the overflow occurred because of a third-party break in a sewer mainline. Approximately 136 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Eslava Creek.
MAWSS crews have repaired the broken mainline and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location, the utility said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.