MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System on Friday responded to a wastewater overflow on in the 100 block of Du Rhu Drive.

MAWSS said the overflow occurred because of a third-party break in a sewer mainline. Approximately 136 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Eslava Creek.

MAWSS crews have repaired the broken mainline and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location, the utility said.