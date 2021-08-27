MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews with the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System are working to repair a 12-inch line break at Cottage Hill Road and McFarland Road in West Mobile.
Residents of Polo Place subdivision will be without water "for the next couple hours" while adjustments are being made, the utility stated in a news release sent to media just before 1 p.m. Friday.
