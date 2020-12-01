MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on November 30, 2020 at 109 Claridge Rd. E.
Approximately 1,510 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Eslava Creek as a result of a grease blockage.
MAWSS crews have cleared the blockage, stopped the overflow and are taking steps to repair the mainline to prevent future overflows at this location.
Grease blockages occur when foods containing fats, oil or grease are put down the drain. MAWSS provides free containers for grease recycling.
To learn more visit www.itseasytobeungreasy.com.
