MOBILE, Alabama — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to two Sanitary Sewer Overflows. One was on May 9, while the other was on May 10.

The one on Sunday was at 4215 Moffett Road. Approximately 157 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek as a result of a grease blockage on a private sewer lateral. The owner was notified.

The one on Monday was at 1722 Harbor Drive East. Approximately 264 gallons of wastewater overflowed as a result of a lift station power failure. All of the overflow was contained and did not reach state waters. Alabama Power repaired a broken power line and restored power to the lift station.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of that overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.