MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Mobile County Health Department provides these updated numbers, reflecting location, estimated gallons overflowed and the receiving waters:

63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. 25,675 Eslava Creek

120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. 33,750 Eslava Creek

120 Houston St. 6,600 Eslava Creek

251 Island Ct. (2) 36,375 Eslava Creek

202 Morgan Ave. 25,950 Eslava Creek

204 Seminole St. 1,675 Eslava Creek

50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St. 60,900 Eslava Creek

175 Westwood St. 19,500 Eslava Creek

208 Westwood St. 70,000 Eslava Creek

1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 20,400 Eslava Creek

1301 Gulf Field Dr. W. 13,275 Eslava Creek

1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. 29,500 Eslava Creek

766 Johnston Ave. 50,250 Eslava Creek

1050 Lubel Ave. 3,045 Three Mile Creek

2102 Prichard Ave. 1,550 Three Mile Creek

Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek 10,125 Three Mile Creek

Airport Blvd. @ Easement (2) Resumed Halls Mill Creek

1307 Gulf Field Dr. W. 6,750 Eslava Creek

1352 Gulf Field Dr. E. 17,475 Eslava Creek

119 Bienville Ave. 1,700 Eslava Creek

Elizabeth St. @ Crenshaw St. 1,600 Eslava Creek

208 Seminole St. 3,350 Eslava Creek

Baxter St. @ Chateauguay St. Evidence Only Three Mile Creek

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into

direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, and Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly

cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

In order to reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, which limits the sewer system’s capacity to move wastewater flows to treatment plants, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The

diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyancecapacity in the system.

Below are Severe Weather Attenuation Tanks and volumes of wastewater diverted to each: