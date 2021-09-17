MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Nicholas on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Mobile County Health Department provides these updated numbers, reflecting location, estimated gallons overflowed and the receiving waters:
- 63 Conti St. @ Demouy Ave. 25,675 Eslava Creek
- 120 Demouy Ave. @ Murray St. 33,750 Eslava Creek
- 120 Houston St. 6,600 Eslava Creek
- 251 Island Ct. (2) 36,375 Eslava Creek
- 202 Morgan Ave. 25,950 Eslava Creek
- 204 Seminole St. 1,675 Eslava Creek
- 50 Westwood St. @ Homewood St. 60,900 Eslava Creek
- 175 Westwood St. 19,500 Eslava Creek
- 208 Westwood St. 70,000 Eslava Creek
- 1102 Gimon Cir. (2) 20,400 Eslava Creek
- 1301 Gulf Field Dr. W. 13,275 Eslava Creek
- 1710 Gulf Field Dr. N. 29,500 Eslava Creek
- 766 Johnston Ave. 50,250 Eslava Creek
- 1050 Lubel Ave. 3,045 Three Mile Creek
- 2102 Prichard Ave. 1,550 Three Mile Creek
- Tonlours Dr. @ Three Mile Creek 10,125 Three Mile Creek
- Airport Blvd. @ Easement (2) Resumed Halls Mill Creek
- 1307 Gulf Field Dr. W. 6,750 Eslava Creek
- 1352 Gulf Field Dr. E. 17,475 Eslava Creek
- 119 Bienville Ave. 1,700 Eslava Creek
- Elizabeth St. @ Crenshaw St. 1,600 Eslava Creek
- 208 Seminole St. 3,350 Eslava Creek
- Baxter St. @ Chateauguay St. Evidence Only Three Mile Creek
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when encountering any standing water that may have accumulated because of these overflows. Those who have come into
direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Eslava Creek, Halls Mill Creek, and Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly
cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
In order to reduce the impact of heavy rains infiltrating sewer lines, which limits the sewer system’s capacity to move wastewater flows to treatment plants, MAWSS diverts wastewater to large temporary storage facilities. The
diversion of flows reduces wastewater volumes in the collection system and aids in maintaining conveyancecapacity in the system.
Below are Severe Weather Attenuation Tanks and volumes of wastewater diverted to each:
- Three Mile SWAT (currently diverting) – 17,029,736 gallons;
- Eslava SWAT – 8,000,000 gallons
- Halls Mill SWAT – 3,006,150 gallons
