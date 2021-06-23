MOBILE, Ala. — Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on June 22.

The cause was a break on a sewer mainline at 8913 Medford Drive East.

Approximately 430 gallons of wastewater overflowed in Spring Creek. MAWSS crews have repaired the broken mainline and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take

precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow.

Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Spring Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating.

People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.