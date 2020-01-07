Mayor Sandy Stimpson tells FOX10 News he has met with the general manager of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to talk about the future of the facility.
The mayor says plans have been drawn up to build a walking trail around the stadium, but he says he talked with Ladd's general manager about the need to come up with some long range plan.
But, at this point, they don't know what it is.
Stimpson said, "I think the board, one of the things they would like to do is use it as an entertainment venue for music entertainment as much as football games. Obviously, South Alabama will not be playing there anymore and it's kind of questionable what games will be played there."
The mayor says its unknown if the Lending Tree Bowl" will be back at Ladd next year.
That's because the city had a one year contract with organizers.
Stimpson says he wants to see what can be done to prove the stadium can work as an entertainment facility, so money isn't spent unnecessarily.
