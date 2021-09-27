MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson has announced his intentions to appoint the late Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie's mother, Jeanette Manzie, to the council on an interim basis to finish his term in the District 2 seat.

An appointment must be approved by a City Council vote. The appointment could be put on the body's agenda and be voted on as early as Tuesday.

Manzie died Sunday night, Sept. 19.