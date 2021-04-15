MOBILE, Ala. - Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following statement on the passage of Aniah’s Law by the Alabama Legislature on April 15, 2021.

This legislation would give Alabama judges the option to deny pretrial bail to violent criminals who would present a clear danger to the public if released.

It is named after Aniah Blanchard, the 19-year-old Homewood resident who was kidnapped and killed in 2019 by a man who was out on bail for multiple violent felonies at the time.

It will now go on the statewide ballot for ratification by Alabama voters.

His statement reads as follows:

“I’d like to commend Representative Chip Brown and Senator David Sessions for supporting us in the three-year effort to see this legislation passed. We thank the Blanchard family as well as the entire Alabama Legislature for recognizing the need for this legislation that directly impacts the safety of Alabama citizens.

It is now in the hands of Alabamians to vote in favor of this constitutional amendment on the ballot next year. Once passed, this will help significantly in our efforts to close the revolving door and prevent violent offenders from being released to commit more violent acts like the senseless murder of Aniah Blanchard.”

- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson