Mayor says electric scooters coming to Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It looks like electric scooters are coming to the Port City.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson posted a picture on Twitter of a scooter from Gotcha, a company that makes electric bikes and scooters available to rent.
The Mayor wrote in his post, "We must have been very good this year. Santa’s sending electric scooters to Downtown Mobile!"
According to Gotcha's website, it will cost $1 to unlock a scooter, and then it is 20 cents per minute to ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.