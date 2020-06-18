Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he moved the statue of Confederate Navy Officer Admiral Raphael Semmes from downtown Mobile to keep it from being destroyed.
Stimpson announced this past weekend he was moving the statue to the History Museum of Mobile.
However, a group called Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans says it's members are the successors to the original owners and want unrestricted possession and ownership.
Thursday, the mayor said he had research done by two different law firms to establish city ownership, and even talked to heirs of Semmes before making the decision.
Stimpson said, "We talked to the family. We actually talked to the Sons of the Confederacy, but, when I say that we talked to the family, that's a huge family. That doesn't mean we had concurrence from everybody, but we were trying to do, we were trying to protect it from getting torn down and destroyed. We wanted it to be able to be preserved one day and be displayed one day, and it may not be anytime in the near term."
A representative for Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is expected to speak to the Mobile City Council next week.
