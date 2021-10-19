Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since last week's shooting at Ladd Peebles stadium.

The mayor saying today that everything from security to protocols will be looked at with the help of the state of the art Gulf Coast Technology Center.

The center works with more than 30 different agencies to help fight violent crime.

"They have access to a lot of information. They have a broad network of individuals that help us look at the situation. So, what we've asked them to do is analyze the security that was in place. What are the protocols and how they've been established and see where there's a breakdown," Mayor Stimpson said.

And they're hoping to take that information to prevent this in the future.

"The purpose of that study is to make sure to identify where the glitch was, and what do we have to do to fill that hole, so it doesn't ever happen again," Stimpson said.

And hopefully there will be answers sooner rather than later.

"There will be something that comes out where we can all do a little better job. We will share that information between Ladd, the school system and ourselves. We will make sure that we get it right next time," Stimpson said.

One of the biggest tools in preventing and solving crime is word of mouth. The saying goes, "if you see something, say something"

If you have any information, please contact police.