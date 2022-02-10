MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The office of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says that this morning the mayor delivered a final draft of his proposed redistricting plan to the Mobile City Council.

To make the deadline, the proposal was submitted as an ordinance for the council to consider at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Zoghby Act requires a council cosponsor, and Council President C.J. Small has agreed to co-sponsor the ordinance outlining Stimpson’s proposed redistricting plan, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

By the law, the council now has six months to make any change it deems fit to the district lines as submitted. Any proposed change to the district lines will require a supermajority vote of five of seven councilmembers to be adopted, the release states.

Stimpson released this statement:

“Setting electoral districts cuts at the heart of democracy, which is why we began this process with the commitment to provide unprecedented transparency and achieve fair representation. To accomplish this goal, we gave Mobilians many opportunities to participate in the redistricting process. We listened and the map submitted today is the product of input and suggestions from the community as well as all seven councilmembers. In this process, we have proven that in the City of Mobile, we are still able to listen to each other, respect each other, and compromise to do what is right for the entire community.”

Documents:

Redistricting Documents to Council

Redistricting Map Version 2.8