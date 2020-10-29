MOBILE, Ala. - Due to power outages at numerous intersections, dangling limbs and traffic lights and leaning or weakened trees, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a general curfew order in the City of Mobile that will go into effect Thursday evening.
The curfew order will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29th and will end at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30th.
This curfew will not apply to members of law enforcement, first responders, or regular employees of local industries traveling to and from their respective jobs.
