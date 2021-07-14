MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson went to the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Biden to discuss infrastructure needs.

Stimpson was among a group of bipartisan governors and mayors meeting with the President and Vice President Harris.

The mayor said the meeting lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Stimpson said he didn't get to talk about specific projects, like the I-10 bridge over the Mobile River, but he said the President knows there is a need.

"He does definitely understand that there are projects of regional significance that have national importance. He definitely understands that, so I don't know how they will score these projects. I know that there are a lot of people at the table and they will have their guns loaded and all their data to prove why they should be the recipient of it," Stimpson said.

FOX10 News asked Stimpson why he was among the mayors and governors picked to go to Washington. He said he believes he was chosen because members of his administration have contact with the Biden administration and they talk every week.

The mayor stopped short of saying he approves of the President's infrastructure bill, but said he will relay what happened in the meeting to the local Congress members.

"This meeting was more about the president explaining to us why this bill was important to him, the country, to everybody and he wanted some people out in the cities and the states to be able to amplify what he was saying," said Stimpson.