MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the Gulf Coast continues to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Sally -- all things considered -- Mobile is lucky.
"We are very fortunate that Mobile did not take a direct hit as we look to the damage to our east of us it is truly devastating," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "I took a fly-over with the Coast Guard on Wednesday and the damage is just heartbreaking."
Mayor Stimpson says the top priority is to get power restored. Stimpson says utility crews were not able to get to work until 5 p.m. Wednesday because of Sally's intense winds. He says as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday they had put a dent in the numbers bringing the original 160,000 outages down to 101,000.
By Friday night more than 3,000 crews will be on the ground assisting Alabama Power. Mayor Stimpson calling the effort unprecedented in the Port City.
"I think by the end of the weekend -- I would not be surprised by the weekend there were no more power outages. The power company probably doesn't want me to say that -- that is not them making a promise -- that's me predicting where we will be," said Mayor Stimpson.
Mobile Police are assisting with traffic control at 79 intersections -- urging people to use extreme caution.
"Please be patient with us as a city. We are doing everything we can to be operational and so you can have the comforts that you need as we move forward," said Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police.
During the height of Sally -- Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to more than 220 calls.
"Our personnel were literally using chainsaws to cut people out of their homes where the trees have collapsed and had them pinned in their beds inside their residence while they were sleeping. The fact that nobody was hurt -- none of our first responders were hurt and the fact that none of our citizens were not killed is simply mind-boggling," said Chief Jeremy Lami, Mobile Fire-Rescue.
Meanwhile, Mobile Public Works is already cleaning up after Sally. They've contracted a private company to help with debris removal and ask residents to do their part to help speed up the process.
"When you move that debris to the curb -- please help us out to try and separate the vegetation from all the other debris. That will help get the debris picked up much quicker and more efficiently -- so we can get the mess that is out there today -- cleaned up as quickly as possible," said Col. James DeLapp, Mobile Public Works Director.
The debris removal and pick-up process begins on Monday.
Residents needed assistance with social services, including blue tarps for their roofs should call 211.
A curfew is still in effect Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mayor Stimpson is optimistic there will not be a curfew needed on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.