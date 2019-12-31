MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Public Safety Director James Barber both responded Tuesday to a social media post by Mobile police officers.
The photo, which was posted on a private Facebook page, shows two MPD officers in uniform holding up a cardboard "homeless quilt" of taped-together signs confiscated from panhandlers.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste apologized for the incident on Monday.
On Tuesday Mayor Stimpson posted to Twitter saying, "I am aware of the photo of our Mobile Police officers that was posted on Facebook. The photo was inappropriate and reflected poorly on the City of Mobile. We do not condone it and it is not consistent with the professionalism or the values of our Police Department. Chief Battiste has apologized on behalf of the department and we are taking corrective steps. The City of Mobile is here to serve all of our citizens, with respect for all. It is the sworn duty of our officers to protect and serve."
The Mayor continued, "Day in and day out, they do an amazing job for our citizens - often for those in the most challenging circumstances. It is unfortunate when one poor decision overshadows the good work of so many. This has been a learning experience for all involved.
Barber said he doesn't want the incident to overshadow the work police officers do in Mobile every day.
"Those two young men certainly showed some poor judgment and it certainly came across as insensitive towards homeless populations. but they're incredibly good officers that do a good job every day along with their colleagues," Barber said.
“The officers had a lapse in judgment we'll address that through the investigation, and we'll make a determination did we do it out of malice or did we do it because we made a mistake,” Battiste said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.