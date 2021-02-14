MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With the possibility of a winter storm bringing icy conditions to the area, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city will close roads if it is necessary.

The public works department will be putting sand on pockets of black ice that develop, but without a stockpile of salt for the road, the mayor said closures are likely.

"It is extremely dangerous to drive in these kinds of conditions, and we are prepared to close individual roads as needed if they become unsafe to travel. If a widespread event leaves a majority of roadways unsafe to travel, a state of emergency would be declared," Stimpson said.

The ice could form Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The mayor said a citywide curfew could be declared if road conditions become unsafe.