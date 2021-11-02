MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Mayor Sandy Stimpson kicking off his third term by unveiling his ambitious 100-day plan to move the city forward.

“All across the City of Mobile, you’ll start seeing things that are happening. Start to increase the tempo," said Stimpson.

The seven-part plan features over 100 different projects. The mayor says within the next 100 days these projects will either begin, have a major milestone, or be completed. One of those projects is shot detection technology which helps police response times by detecting gunshots within seconds. The City of Mobile and MPD have already discussed using this technology to lower violent crime. Mayor Stimpson hopes to put this into action soon.

“In that next hundred days we’ll determine who we need to buy it from, really what does it look like, where will it need to be deployed," said Stimpson.

Another topic was annexation. The original plan to grow the city to over 200,000 people was rejected by city council two years ago. Now the mayor is hoping a new council, and a new plan will help grow the city.

“You look at the funding and how much money Mobile got compared to other cities over 200,000," said Stimpson. "You’ll realize we left a whole lot of money on the table had we voted for annexation the first time.”

The Civic Center is also part of the 100-day plan. The city previously announced plans to revitalize the facility. During the pandemic, the mayor there were talks about whether the city was going in the right direction. Now he says they’re ready to revisit and adjust those plans

“We’ll pull both of those back out and we’ll engage with the citizens and decide really what we want to do," said Stimpson.

If you would like to read the full 100-day plan you may do so here: https://www.cityofmobile.org/100-day-agenda/