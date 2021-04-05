MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he will ask the city council to buy 300 more body cameras for the Mobile Police Department.

MPD currently has 500 cameras for uniformed officers. If the purchase is approved, the department will have enough cameras for all sworn officers to be outfitted.

The mayor's office said the new cameras will cost about $1.3 million.

“Having body cameras available protects good officers from frivolous or unfounded complaints, and it also helps identify when mistakes or misconduct do occur,” Mayor Stimpson said in a statement. “I believe this investment is one that will provide greater transparency while helping to better protect officers and citizens. I want to thank Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste for helping to put this package together and the Mobile City Council for making these funds available.”

The mayor will present the plan at Tuesday's city council meeting.