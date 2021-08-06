MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) This Saturday at Herndon-Sage Park, the City of Mobile’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an event that should appeal to just about any type of sports fan.

The annual Mayor’s Cup is an athletic showcase that will feature clinics and activities for a wide range of sports.

There’s going to be baseball, basketball, flag football, gymnastics, kickball, softball, lacrosse, pickleball, an obstacle course, a soccer clinic, track and field, outdoor games and even a bounce house for the younger athletes among us.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. Click here to sign-up and see all that we offer by searching "Mayor's Cup."