MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Emanuel McAlpine today pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder and was sentenced, nearly three years after a violent robbery at a local business.
The Mobile County District Attorney's Office said that on July 31, 2018, McAlpine entered a Chevron gas station on Sage Avenue armed with a gun intending to rob the employees and shot three victims.
The incident was recorded on the business’s surveillance system, the DA's office says.
McAlpine was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences.
