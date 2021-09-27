Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A long-standing rivalry between two high schools was taken to the next level this weekend.

The winner of the McGill-Toolen and Murphy High football game always paints the cannon off Old Government Street, but this year, the paint spread to campus.

Murphy students pictured here cleaning the panther after it was spray-painted orange. The panther front and center on their campus. Not only this, but walls were spray-painted "MCT" for McGill-Toolen.

This came after McGill-Toolen beat Murphy Friday night, and McGill's campus also saw some vandalism: goal posts spray-painted with expletives, and "Kill MCT" in the grass.

McGill alum said painting the cannon is one thing but vandalizing the schools should never happen.

"Spray the cannon, but leave the schools alone,” said Harold Allen. “I went to McGill, and we've been doing that forever, so let's behave a little bit."

Administrators from both schools met this morning to try and figure out who the vandals are.

McGill-Toolen sending FOX 10 this statement: “We are working closely with administrators at Murphy to determine the persons responsible for the vandalism at both schools. At this point, we do not know if any McGill or Murphy students were involved.”

McGill also told FOX 10 there have been cases where students from other schools have done the vandalizing just to get in on the action.

The typical tradition to paint the cannon always has a police presence to ensure safety.

However, with the vandalism spreading to campus, McGill said quote, "It might have gotten out of hand this year."