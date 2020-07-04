UPDATE: According to a separate post, his mother stated that his injuries consist of a right leg fracture, a right hip fracture, and internal bleeding. He is still at the hospital. Though, Prescott is coherent and remembers what happened the day he was injured.
MOBILE, Ala. -- According to the McGill Toolen Football Facebook page, a high school football player by the name of Ted Prescott is in critical condition.
He fell at Dauphin Island on July 3rd, which led to his injuries.
