McGill-Toolen players, coaches honor late assistant coach Mark Shelley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGill-Toolen paid tribute Tuesday night to beloved assistant coach Mark Shelley, who died from COVID-19 last week.
The Yellow Jacket players wore shirts with Shelley's name and number on them before their game Tuesday night. Boys head coach Phillip Murphy delivered an emotional speech and gave flowers to Shelley's family.
"He was an incredible man," Murphy said. "He always gave and never asked for anything back."
Shelley devoted more than a decade to his alma mater McGill-Toolen as a volunteer assistant coach. He died last week after a battle with COVID-19. The team has dedicated the rest of their season to him.
"Most of these kids have been around him since they were in grade school," Murphy said. "They all know what he's about, trying to make things better, lift people's spirits and live the right way."
Both girls and boys McGill-Toolen basketball teams won their games Tuesday night.
