MCHD adds COVID-19 vaccine booster event

MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has announced an additional vaccine clinic.

There will be a second-dose Pfizer mRNA vaccine event at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street in Mobile) from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. This is for those who received their first-dose Pfizer vaccine from MCHD on or before April 5.

The COVID-19 Response Team also has other events planned for next week:

• Monday, April 26 – First-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church (10010 Fernland Road in Grand Bay). This will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moderna is authorized for those ages 18 and older.

• Monday, April 26 – Second-dose Moderna vaccine will be available at Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street). This will be from 8 a.m. to noon. This is for those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccine from MCHD on or before March 29.

• Tuesday, April 27 – First-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available at First Baptist Church of Mobile (806 Government Street). This will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers ask that clients enter from the South Jefferson Street side of the church. Pfizer is authorized for those ages 16 and older.

All of these clinics will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot.

If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).