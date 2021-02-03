CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department will be providing first-dose Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations in Citronelle to those eligible under the Alabama Department of Public Health’s vaccination rollout plan.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., near the Citronelle Health Center (19250 Mobile Street North.)

This drive-through format will take place on North Main Street, the road behind the clinic.