MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Mobile County Health Department, both Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and Prichard Water Works & Sewer are currently experiencing sewer overflows as a result of heavy rains.
Among the waterways being affected are Eslava Creek, Three Mile Creek, Gum Tree Branch, and Toulmins Spring Branch.
A complete list of overflow locations will be provided once all overflows have stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.