MOBILE, Ala. — As tropical weather approaches Mobile County within the next 24 hours, the Mobile County Health Department recommends persons with medical needs to activate their personal plan as soon as possible.

Stay with family or friends outside the threat area. This is especially important for persons who are dependent on electricity. You should also take a 5- to 7-day supply of medications with you.

If you elect to shelter at home, be sure to have flashlights, water, and adequate food. Do not shelter in flood-prone areas or in mobile home-type structures.

Please monitor the health department’s Facebook page for updates throughout the storm, as well as local media outlets, the National Weather Service, and the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.

For additional tips on being prepared for a foul weather events, visit https://www.ready.gov and www.alabamapublichealth.gov/get10