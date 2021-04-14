MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, now offer COVID-19 rapid testing two days a week.

Individuals can be tested Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street) in Downtown Mobile.

The testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. The testing is walk-in availability only. No appointments are necessary.

Once you arrive at the clinic, please inform the greeter that you are interested in a free, rapid COVID-19 test. You will be directed to a waiting area.