MOBILE, Ala. — Each year, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) commemorates World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB. This opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, nearly 4,000 lose their lives to TB and close to 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 63 million lives since the year 2000.

The only sign of TB infection is a positive reaction to the tuberculin skin test or TB blood test. Persons with latent TB infection are not infectious and cannot spread TB infection to others. Overall, without treatment, about 5 to 10 percent of infected persons will develop TB disease at some time in their lives.

“TB latent infection is much easier to treat than tuberculosis-disease,” said Peggy Evans, R.N., the TB District Manager. “So, the key is to evaluate and treat patients with latent infection, thus decreasing tuberculosis cases and hopefully to reach the goal of ending TB once and for all.”

At MCHD, joining Ms. Evans is Danielle Simpson, a Disease Intervention Specialist, and Dr. Eduardo Calderon, a TB consultant. Any patients suspected of active or latent TB are referred to them by private providers and well as by MCHD staff.

In 2020, MCHD investigated and treated six Mobile residents with active TB and six residents with latent TB infection.

The theme of World TB Day 2021 -- ‘The Clock is Ticking’ -- conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.