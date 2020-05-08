MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, will be making changes to its operations next week. Some locations and services have been restricted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Monday, all Family Health locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. For a list of locations, please visit http://familyhealthalabama.org/General/Home.aspx.
Also, Family Health will expand PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing to all of its health centers on Monday. Previous tests have been conducted only at the Keeler Memorial Building in Downtown Mobile for symptomatic patients who were eligible under testing criteria established by the Alabama Department of Public Health (such as fever, cough, shortness of breath).
Individuals interested in being PCR tested should call the appointment line at 251-690-8889 to secure a time for the testing
The previously established phone numbers for Medical Triage, Pharmacy Refill and COVID-19 Information will now be directed to the main MCHD switchboard (251-690-8158) or the Family Health appointment line. Questions concerning COVID-19 can be directed to 800-270-7268.
Starting Monday, all Family Health services will be available. The main difference will be “well visits” will be available in the mornings while “sick visits” will be scheduled in the afternoon.
All persons visiting a site will be screened for illness prior to entering the building. No waiting rooms will be used. Patients and visitors over the age of 2 years old are required to have a face covering on before entering the building.
Adult patients are to come alone. Pediatric patients are limited to one parent or guardian.
Family Health will continue to offer telehealth services for all life cycles with primary care and optometry. Please call the appointment line to secure a time.
Vital Records will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We ask that all clients use the front door at the Keeler campus (251 North Bayou Street) for screening prior to entering the agency for vital statistics. Only three clients can be seen at a time. Vital Records can also be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box 5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.
