MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) will hold several events in the coming days in an effort to continue administering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, hospital-based occupations, clergy, State of Alabama continuity of government strategy (state legislators, supreme court and appellate judges, constitutional officers and cabinet agency heads), corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, those who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education faculty/staff), childcare workers, judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys.

The upcoming vaccine clinics are as follows:

• First-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Thursday, February 25 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• First-dose vaccination event

o Redemption Church | 1251 Industrial Parkway, Saraland o Saturday, February 27 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile

o Wednesday, February 24 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on January 27

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination. • Second-dose vaccination event o Alabama Cruise Terminal | 201 S. Water Street, Mobile o Friday, February 26 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on January 29

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Semmes Health Center | 3810 Wulff Road, Semmes

o Tuesday, March 2 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. o For those who received their first dose on February 2

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Eight Mile Health Center | 4009 St. Stephens Road, Eight Mile

o Wednesday, March 3 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on February 3

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

• Second-dose vaccination event o Family Health Citronelle | 19250 N. Mobile Street, Citronelle

o Thursday, March 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on February 4

o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

o Drive-thru route will take place on N. Main St. between S. Center St. and Main St.

• Second-dose vaccination event

o Belsaw Middle School | 1650 Gartman Circle, Mount Vernon

o Monday, March 8 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

o For those who received their first dose on February 8 o Please bring your CDC card to provide proof of initial vaccination.

In addition to the daily Facebook Live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:

• Phone: 251-410-MCHD (6243)

• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: mchdcares.com

The quarantine guidelines for non-healthcare personnel have changed.

Those who meet the following requirements do not need to quarantine:

• Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and have recovered do not need to quarantine as long as symptoms are not present

• Individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if:

o They are fully vaccinated (14 days after second dose in a two-dose series or one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

o They have received the second dose in a two-dose series within the last three months

o They have remained asymptomatic after exposure to COVID-19

Please note you should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID19 infection, please defer vaccination until after quarantine or isolation is complete.

If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.

Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order through March 5, 2021, with no amendments to the current plan.

Please remember to wear your face covering, social distance and wash your hands. If you have been completely vaccinated, you must still abide by these guidelines. MCHD will provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates as they become available.