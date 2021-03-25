SARALAND, Ala. — Saraland Water and Sewer Service has reported a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that occurred on March 24 at Station Street and Bill Myles Drive.

Officials said the SSO occurred during the heavy rains that hit the area. The estimated amount of fully treated effluent was 2,500 gallons.

Saraland officials say this effluent had undergone full primary and secondary treatment including disinfection. This overflowed into a drainage ditch that leads to Norton Creek.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow.

Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Norton Creek for recreational purposes because of this overflow.

All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.