SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Water and Sewer Service has reported a sanitary sewer overflow that occurred Friday at 8279 Privet Drive, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

Officials said the overflow occurred because of a broken sewer line.

An estimated 250 gallons were absorbed by the ground. No overflow reached a body of water.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.