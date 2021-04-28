MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has scheduled a second-dose make-up event for Monday, May 3, at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street in Mobile).

From 9 a.m. to noon, the booster shots for the mRNA Moderna vaccine will be given. This is anyone who needs a booster of Moderna with a second-dose date of April 26 or prior.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the booster shots for the mRNA Pfizer vaccine will be given.

This is for anyone who needs a booster of Pfizer with a second-dose date of April 27 or prior.

All of these clinics will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).