MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In response to a forecast of inclement weather on Tuesday, the second-dose Moderna vaccine event originally scheduled for the Semmes Health Center has been moved. The event will now take place at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile at 201 South Water Street.
Those who got their first-dose Moderna vaccine on February 2 at the Semmes Health Center are eligible to receive the booster shot Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Be sure to have the CDC vaccination card that was presented at the initial event. If you no longer have the CDC vaccination card, be prepared to wait as our staff must confirm your initial dose and issue a new card.
