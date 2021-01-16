MOBILE, Ala. --MCHD want to let the public know they are still taking 75 years of age and over and first responders for the COVID-19 vaccine event being held at the Alabama Cruise Terminal as of 2:35 p.m.
Currently, signs on I-10 say that they have reached capacity. This is not accurate information, and they are still providing vaccinations at this time.
The event is scheduled to continue until 8 p.m.
