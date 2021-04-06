MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department's COVID-19 Response Team will have two more Moderna mRNA vaccine clinics this week.

The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, April 7 -- second-dose Moderna mRNA vaccine at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (for those who got their first-dose from MCHD on either March 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10 or 12).

• Thursday, April 8 -- first-dose Moderna mRNA vaccine at 809 East Seminary Street in Prichard (hosted by Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church) from 1 to 5 p.m.

The eligibility for those who can now receive the vaccine expanded on Monday.

For Moderna, it is cleared for anyone 18 and older.

The first-dose event will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

For the latest on COVID-19 events, please visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).