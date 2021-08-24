MOBILE, AL. (WALA) -- The FDA and Alabama Poison Control are warning residents about using the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

But there is some confusion over what the drug is actually used for.

There are two forms of Ivermectin. There’s one specifically used for animals. And there’s another that’s used for specific conditions in humans.

However, the FDA says neither should be used to treat COVID.

Doctor Rendi Murphree and the Mobile County Health Department also warned people Tuesday not to use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

This, as the number of poisonings due to the drug go up.

“There also have been some reports that calls in Alabama, over ivermectin poisoning are on track to triple in 2021, according to the poison center,” Dr. Murphree said.

24 cases have already been reported this year. This after we saw only 6 cases in 2019 and 12 cases in 2020.

“It is not a treatment for COVID. It is a treatment in animals for parasitic worms, and it has some topical and some one form of medicine where it's used for humans, but that's the human version,” Dr. Murphree said.

So, what’s the reason behind this? Doctors say misinformation.

“There's a lot of misinformation out there that says that it's okay to take large amounts of ivermectin and that is just wrong. So do not take animal drugs,” Dr. Murphree said.