MOBILE, Ala. --In response to Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone 16 and older in Alabama starting Monday, April 5, the Mobile County Health Department has decided to host an additional vaccine clinic that day.

The mRNA Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Alabama Cruise Terminal (201 South Water Street in Mobile) on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be a first-come, first-served event. No appointments will be taken.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 16 and up, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to individuals 18 years of age and older.

With this expansion, there will be close to 4 million eligible individuals in the state of Alabama.

Currently, the state receives approximately 115,000 first doses each week.

For the latest information on MCHD vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).