MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team will be back out this Friday to offer first-dose vaccine opportunities to the public.

Both events will take place from 4 to 6 p.m.

One will be at Mary G. Montgomery High School (4275 Snow Road in Semmes).

The other will be at Ben C. Rain High School (3125 Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile).

The Pfizer vaccine will be provided at both events. This mRNA vaccine is authorized for those 16 years of age and older.

This will follow a first-come, first-served format.

No appointments will be taken.

For more information about these and future vaccine events, please visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).